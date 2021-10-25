6 PHOTOS from Timothée Chalamet's red carpet moments which prove he is Hollywood's BEST dressed man

Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet red carpet

    Timothée Chalamet being the KING of red carpets

    Timothée Chalamet has to be one of Hollywood's best-dressed men, and there's no doubt about it! The actor, 25, who recently starred in Dune alongside Zendaya, has been rocking the fashion scene since his debut. Chalamet can rightly be called a trendsetter with his bright colours, stomper boots, and unique style sense. The most interesting part about Chalamet's dressing sense is how he carries nearly any outfit with ease, and it never seems like he is out of place with his dramatic and thoughtful robes. With Chalamet, it seems like he knows the trick to good styling and rightly follows it during all his appearances. But, it's the way he doesn't repeat styles and comes up with something innovative each time, is what impresses his beloved fans the most. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Chalamet's best red carpet moments where he made his own rules when it came to channelling an iconic outfit:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 2 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet at UK premiere of Beautiful Boy

    Timothée Chalamet at Beautiful Boy UK premiere

    Timothée Chalamet makes his own rules when it comes to outfits, and this particular fit is proof of that! During Beautiful Boy's UK premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival, the star teamed his black leather boots with a romantic floral suit!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 3 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet at an award show

    Timothée Chalamet at 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Timothée Chalamet took Ross Geller's advice (Friends nerds will get this!) during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and fashioned black leather pants with a polka dot shirt.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 4 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet

    Timothée Chalamet at The King red carpet

    Chalamet's asymmetrical suit for The King red carpet at 76th Venice Film Festival had the whole crowd cheering for him.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet at an event

    Timothée Chalamet at 24th Busan International Film Festival

    Timothée Chalamet chose an out-of-the-box overall to wear at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Timothée Chalamet in Korea

    Timothée Chalamet at the gala presentation The King press conference in South Korea

    During his time in Busan, South Korea, Chalamet's grey-coloured Haider Ackermann silk suit won many hearts. In this picture, the actor is showing the signature Korean heart sign with his fingers which is very popular throughout the world.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES