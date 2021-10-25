6 PHOTOS from Timothée Chalamet's red carpet moments which prove he is Hollywood's BEST dressed man

1 / 6

Timothée Chalamet being the KING of red carpets

Timothée Chalamet has to be one of Hollywood's best-dressed men, and there's no doubt about it! The actor, 25, who recently starred in Dune alongside Zendaya, has been rocking the fashion scene since his debut. Chalamet can rightly be called a trendsetter with his bright colours, stomper boots, and unique style sense. The most interesting part about Chalamet's dressing sense is how he carries nearly any outfit with ease, and it never seems like he is out of place with his dramatic and thoughtful robes. With Chalamet, it seems like he knows the trick to good styling and rightly follows it during all his appearances. But, it's the way he doesn't repeat styles and comes up with something innovative each time, is what impresses his beloved fans the most. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Chalamet's best red carpet moments where he made his own rules when it came to channelling an iconic outfit:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES