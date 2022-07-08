6 PICS that depict Angelina Jolie and her kids' unbreakable bond

When it comes to celebs and their bond with children, Angelina Jolie takes the cake every time. The Eternals actress shares 6 children with former husband Brad Pitt. Out of her six children, three have been adopted while the other three she had with Pitt before they split in 2019. Shiloh (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (13) are Jolie's biological children while Maddox (20), Pax (17) and Zahara (16) are adopted. She adopted Maddox in 2002 with her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton. After three years, she then brought home daughter Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 and in 2007 she adopted her son Pax from Ho Chi Minh City. Jolie frequently brings her children to her red carpet event as the family is seen enjoying themselves at such glamourous events. On That note, check out some snaps that depict Angelina Jolie and her close bond with her six children.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Angelina brings her kids Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt to the Eternals LA premiere.
Jolie walks the Eternals red carpet hand-in-hand with daughters Zahara and Shiloh at the 16th Rome Film Fest in 2021.
At the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Marley accompany their mother Angelina Jolie for a glamourous night.
During Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2015, Zahara and Shiloh hugged Jolie will all their might as she won the best villain award for Maleficent.
Jolie's son Pax made a rare appearance on the carpet with sister Shiloh who frequently accompanies Jolie to such high-society events.
In 2019 while at the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil premiere in LA, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox tagged along Jolie for her big day.