6 PICS that depict Angelina Jolie and her kids' unbreakable bond

1 / 7

Let's dive in

When it comes to celebs and their bond with children, Angelina Jolie takes the cake every time. The Eternals actress shares 6 children with former husband Brad Pitt. Out of her six children, three have been adopted while the other three she had with Pitt before they split in 2019. Shiloh (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (13) are Jolie's biological children while Maddox (20), Pax (17) and Zahara (16) are adopted. She adopted Maddox in 2002 with her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton. After three years, she then brought home daughter Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 and in 2007 she adopted her son Pax from Ho Chi Minh City. Jolie frequently brings her children to her red carpet event as the family is seen enjoying themselves at such glamourous events. On That note, check out some snaps that depict Angelina Jolie and her close bond with her six children.

Photo Credit : Getty Images