6 PICS that prove Princess Diana was not just the queen of heart; The royal also aced the fashion game

On the occasion of Princess Diana's 61st birth anniversary, let's celebrate her legacy as a fashion icon. The royal had not only been nominated as the people's favourite but was also hailed for her fashion choices. During the late 80s and throughout the 90s, the Princess of Wales inspired many across the world with her bold and unique outfit picks. From dressy to classy, she could pull off practically any style and made it a point to do it her way. According to people who worked with her, Diana chose looks to endorse her charitable causes and also used clothing as a medium to express herself. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her fashionable bests.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana's wedding dress had a life of its own as it stunned people with its sheer grandiose and grace.
Taking a quick left turn from her gorgeous wedding dress, Diana does outdoor fashion right with her casual blouse and striped pants.
While attending the 1985 premiere of the James Bond film A View To A Kill, the Princess of Wales donned this jaw-dropping silver gown.
At an event in Sydney, Australia, the royal picked out this stunning blue dress that impressed thousands with its simplicity. Perfectly accessorising the look, Diana makes the event all about her in a heartbeat.
Diana opted for this lilac sheath dress and paired impeccably the extravagant pearl choker with the simple dress to elevate the look altogether.
Diana immortalised this black dress and her bold neckline accompanied by her remarkable necklace as the revenge dress. The dress has since been the most famous piece worn by Princess Diana.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.