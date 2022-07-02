6 PICS that prove Princess Diana was not just the queen of heart; The royal also aced the fashion game

1 / 7

Princess Diana best looks

On the occasion of Princess Diana's 61st birth anniversary, let's celebrate her legacy as a fashion icon. The royal had not only been nominated as the people's favourite but was also hailed for her fashion choices. During the late 80s and throughout the 90s, the Princess of Wales inspired many across the world with her bold and unique outfit picks. From dressy to classy, she could pull off practically any style and made it a point to do it her way. According to people who worked with her, Diana chose looks to endorse her charitable causes and also used clothing as a medium to express herself. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her fashionable bests.

Photo Credit : Getty Images