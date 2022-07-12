6 romantic snaps of newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their fairytale wedding on June 9 as the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding which was held at their mansion. Only some of their close friends and family were invited as they enjoyed their ceremony and wedding reception to the fullest. The couple had been together for five years. They met while filming for Spears' Slumber Party music video and started dating in 2016. Through the years, Asghari has stayed beside Britney through her trials and tribulations in life and in September 2021, Asghari bent the knee as he proposed to the Toxic singer. Their relationship has been a fairytale, on that note swipe through some of their most adorable snaps below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The couple posted this selfie after they tied the knot in June and looked adorable after reading vows to each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Asghari posted this sweet snap as the couple snuggle up to each other on a huge couch.
The couple poses for the camera as they look absolutely fine paired together.
The pair enjoy their night out as Britney sports a mask on her face and both take each other in their arms.
The couple bask in scenic bliss by the beach as they spend quality time together.
Britney posted this snap as she announced the happy news of their engagement and delighted her fans all over the world.