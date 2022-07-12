6 romantic snaps of newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

1 / 7

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their fairytale wedding on June 9 as the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding which was held at their mansion. Only some of their close friends and family were invited as they enjoyed their ceremony and wedding reception to the fullest. The couple had been together for five years. They met while filming for Spears' Slumber Party music video and started dating in 2016. Through the years, Asghari has stayed beside Britney through her trials and tribulations in life and in September 2021, Asghari bent the knee as he proposed to the Toxic singer. Their relationship has been a fairytale, on that note swipe through some of their most adorable snaps below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images