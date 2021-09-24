6 selfies of Sebastian Stan that will make you fall in love with him all over AGAIN

It goes without saying that the cast of the Avengers: Infinity War is chock-full of tempting visuals, and Sebastian Stan is no exception. While he makes an excellent Winter Soldier, the actor has been making hearts to melt even before he was Bucky Barnes. He not only played Upper East Side bad boy Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl, but you may also know him from I, Tonya and the popular show Once Upon a Time. Below we have 6 selfies of the actor that will make you go all GAGA over him all over AGAIN.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This recent selfie uploaded by the Marvel star is making us feel all loved up.
Photo Credit : Sebastian Stan Instagram
Sebastion showing his Christmas present is making us go all awwww
Can someone please explain how can someone look so cute even with a mask on?
This selfie by the actor in a bathrobe and in a cab is our absolute favourite.
Sebastian surely knows how to pull off a beard look
This selfie just proves that he can look cute with or without beard. We don't know about you but we are falling in love with him all over again.