6 selfies of Sebastian Stan that will make you fall in love with him all over AGAIN

1 / 7

Selfies of Sebastian Stan that will make you fall in love with him all over AGAIN

It goes without saying that the cast of the Avengers: Infinity War is chock-full of tempting visuals, and Sebastian Stan is no exception. While he makes an excellent Winter Soldier, the actor has been making hearts to melt even before he was Bucky Barnes. He not only played Upper East Side bad boy Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl, but you may also know him from I, Tonya and the popular show Once Upon a Time. Below we have 6 selfies of the actor that will make you go all GAGA over him all over AGAIN.

Photo Credit : Getty Images