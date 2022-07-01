6 sexiest bikini snaps from Kim Kardashian

When it comes to doing it right on Instagram, we go straight to one celeb to takes the cake every single time, Kim Kardashian. Not only has she made an empire with her social media presence but she also defines what style actually means in our generation. With her perfect angles and moody aesthetic, Kim K conquers the Insta game effortlessly. Among her most iconic posts are her frequent bikini snaps which never disappoint her fans. The SKIMS founder has also come up with her very successful bikini line for the brand and has been praised for her creations. On that note, scroll down further and sift through some of Kim Kardashian's sexiest bikini snaps.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kim K donned this metallic number recently and shook the internet once again as she posed by a palm tree. The bikini perfectly compliments her platinum blonde hair and adds to the aesthetics of the shot.
On her trip to Tahiti with her new beau Pete Davidson, the KKW mogul enjoyed the beach waves in a simple black strappy bikini. The snap created a major uproar among netizens as Kim locked lips with Pete in the picture.
Basking in the warm sun, Kim wore another understated bikini and paired the grey fabric with some chic sunglasses. Keeping her angles right, the KUWTK alum posted this bombshell.
Taking a left turn from her usual pinks and neons, Kim put on a helmet and posed for the camera as she accompanied her black bikini with chunky silver chains around her neck and writs.
While taking a good soak in the sun, Kim posed wearing this pink number. Once again pairing her look with some heavy-duty sunglasses.
Exuding pure bliss, the Kardashian sister posted this click on her Instagram while enjoying her time in the water. Smiling wide in her off-white bikini with a seemingly bare face brings out her goofy side on camera.
