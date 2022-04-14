6 shows featuring Bridgerton's lead stars that should be on your watchlist

1 / 6

Jonathan Bailey in Crashing

Bridgerton is one show that has left everyone impressed with its cast for both first as well as the second season. While the actors have managed seamlessly fit into the period drama world of the show that is set in the Regency era, if your introduction to most of these lead stars has been through Bridgerton, we think it's time for you to explore their other work as well. From Jonathan Bailey to Simone Ashley, all the lead stars of the show have previously appeared in other shows as well and if you haven't watched them yet, we think it's time for you to dig into those until you wait for the third season of the show to release. The second season's lead star and internet heartthrob Jonathan Bailey previously appeared in Phoebe-Waller Bridge's show Crashing. The actor's brash, the sex-obsessed character of Sam is sure to leave you surprised and at the same time impressed with the actor's performing skills. With a blonde-haired look, Bailey is the complete opposite of Anthony Bridgerton in his other show. Let's have a look at other members' popular shows as well.

Photo Credit : Getty Images