6 shows featuring Bridgerton's lead stars that should be on your watchlist

Bridgerton is one show that has left everyone impressed with its cast for both first as well as the second season. While the actors have managed seamlessly fit into the period drama world of the show that is set in the Regency era, if your introduction to most of these lead stars has been through Bridgerton, we think it's time for you to explore their other work as well. From Jonathan Bailey to Simone Ashley, all the lead stars of the show have previously appeared in other shows as well and if you haven't watched them yet, we think it's time for you to dig into those until you wait for the third season of the show to release. The second season's lead star and internet heartthrob Jonathan Bailey previously appeared in Phoebe-Waller Bridge's show Crashing. The actor's brash, the sex-obsessed character of Sam is sure to leave you surprised and at the same time impressed with the actor's performing skills. With a blonde-haired look, Bailey is the complete opposite of Anthony Bridgerton in his other show. Let's have a look at other members' popular shows as well.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While Simone Ashley is winning hearts as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton's second season, she was previously seen in Broadchurch as well. Although one of her other popular roles happens to be that of Olivia in Sex Education.
Before appearing on Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor appeared in a recurring role on Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster's Younger. She also gave an impressive performance in the BBC drama Prisoner's Wives.
Rege-Jean page may have swooned us as the Duke of Hastings but before that, the actor impressively played Leonard Knox, the Assistant U.S. Attorney in ABC's legal drama For the People.
She may be Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton but it's her role as Clare Devlin on the British sitcom Derry Girls that will truly win your heart. Coughlan plays a Catholic schoolgirl from the 1990s in Ireland.
If you thought Benedict Bridgerton aka Luke Thompson looked familiar in Bridgerton, it's because the actor has played several other roles before including as Peter Hain in Misbehaviour.
