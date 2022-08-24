6 stars who will be the perfect candidate as the next James Bond after Daniel Graig

After Daniel Craig parted ways with the celebrated franchise with his last film as the British spy in the 2021 film No Time to Die, the frenzy for a new James Bond has clouded the Internet. Speculation on who the next Bond will be is rampant on social media as fans try to gauge which actor will be chosen to helm the iconic movie series after Craig who made the role his own and impressed all with his acting prowess. Continue reading to find out some of the names that have been thrown around and have been rumoured to be considered for the role of the next Bond.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor has been known for playing the perfect Superman and is being considered as the number one choice to take on the iconic role.
With the franchise looking for a new face for the posters, many fans have recommended the highly lauded actress Ana de Armas for the role in hopes of finally seeing a female bond.
Another name circling the role has been the Venom star who rocks in any role he is given and makes his films a worthy watch.
Switching the gears, some fans also want the franchise to give a black actor the chance to play the impressionable spy. Besides, Alba has proved his acting abilities with his illustrious career.
The up-and-coming actor has been praised for his versatility and swagger on screen. With his recent role in Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man, the actor has been highly recommended for the Bond role.
The Scottish actor has set an example of his powers to play a superhero which is pretty close to a spy in his latest release The Eternals.