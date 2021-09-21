6 Times Blake Lively convinced us to go blonde thanks to her signature look

When it comes to hair goals, there's no doubt that Blake Lively has the most gorgeous tresses in Hollywood and the actress never fails to impress us with her signature blonde look. From gold locks to honey blonde, Lively has managed to showcase several versions of the blonde look and pulls off each of them with panache. When you think about messy golden locks, we bet Lively's Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen comes to your mind. The actress is known to style up her amazing hair in several styles, from plaits to the high ponytail all of them look stunning on her. Lively's gorgeous tresses have been the inspiration for many and her signature blonde look has certainly tempted many of us to go for the look. From award functions to movie premieres to other red carpet events, Blake Lively always looks her chic best and apart from her stunning outfits, it's also how she stylises her look with her beautiful mane of hair that gets to fall in love with her even more. This throwback photo from 2008, shows Lively at the premiere of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and in this simplistic look, we love her tousled hair.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There's something so neat about having your hair all tied up in a gorgeous braid and this look of Blake Lively sporting a gorgeous red gown with her tresses tied up in a long braid is simply a stunner.
Remember when Blake Lively left us completely in awe of her beauty as she stepped out for the premiere of Detective Pikachu flaunting her pregnancy glow and those badass curls? We're still not over this amazing look.
We can't remember any other actress pulling off such a wide range of hairstyles while completely slaying every look. Lively sure love her braids and this fishtail braid with her golden locks seems like a perfect look for every occasion.
We bet when it comes to Blake Lively, there's no such thing as bad hair days. The actress manages to look beyond perfect every time she steps out and this look straightened hair look is no exception to that.
In one of Lively's best Met Gala looks from 2014, the actress sported polished vintage curls along with a stunning Gucci gown. She brought back the old Hollywood charm with her gorgeous look.