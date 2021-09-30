6 times Blake Lively stunned in the CHICEST outfits for red carpet appearances

1 / 6

Blake's mesmerising look at Dior show

Blake Lively is easily one of the best-dressed actresses in Hollywood for any given event. From the Met Gala to the Oscars, she's done it all when it comes to walking on the red carpet in her best looks. Lively's dreamy looks combined with her poise and grace make her stand out in every outfit and hence we take a look at some of her most memorable looks. The chic outfits that Lively has worn during her appearances at movie premieres and others events could not have looked any better on anyone else but her. Lively never fails to experiment and you'll find her trying out different shades, hairstyles, and more when it comes to stepping out for an event. The actress over the years has channeled several amazing looks including bringing out the old Hollywood charm to tulle dresses and corsets that are to absolutely die for. Blake manages to look stunning in everything from a minimalistic look to full-on dramatic and these photos capture that amazing side of her. Among the several amazing looks that the actress has donned over the years, these remain some of our absolute favourites.

Photo Credit : Getty Images