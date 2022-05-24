6 times Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West killed it on the red carpet

1 / 7

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West best fashion moments

Kim Kardashian has several times gone on record and shared how her ex-partner Kanye West was her ultimate fashion collaborator. This collaboration went to such a fever pitch that in a recent episode of her reality series The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had started having panic attacks because of the pressure to dress perfectly without her supporter Ye with her. For those unversed, the two initially started dating in 2011 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. They share four children together and even after their split following nearly 7 years of marriage, the duo stays close and insists on being great co-parents. Scroll down further to check out some of the most iconic moments of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images