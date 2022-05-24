6 times Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West killed it on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian has several times gone on record and shared how her ex-partner Kanye West was her ultimate fashion collaborator. This collaboration went to such a fever pitch that in a recent episode of her reality series The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had started having panic attacks because of the pressure to dress perfectly without her supporter Ye with her. For those unversed, the two initially started dating in 2011 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. They share four children together and even after their split following nearly 7 years of marriage, the duo stays close and insists on being great co-parents. Scroll down further to check out some of the most iconic moments of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together on a red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending a high society event in 2019, Kim and Kanye rocked the monochrome vibe as the rapper rocked his denim co-ord and the KWW mogul complimented him with her chromatic dress.
At her first Met Gala appearance, Kim walked on the carpet as Kanye's plus one while she was pregnant. The simplicity of the Donda rapper's classic tux paired well with Kim's flower pattern bliss.
Again as the two complimented each other's outfits, Kim opted for a sheer black dress with Kanye going for a monochrome white look with his comfy t-shirt and matching pants as the two attended the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.
The same year, Kimye strutted up the stairs of the Met Gala 2016 in matching metallic looks keeping to the theme of Fashion In An Age Of Technology. Though on-theme, Kanye still kept his jeans and t-shirt handy.
Kim and Kanye kill at the Versace fall 2019 fashion show as they don perfection for an outfit. Kim in her sequined short dress paired with her high ponytail and Kanye unexpectedly out of his jeans but this time seemingly wore sweat pants and tied up his look in classy with his overcoat.
The highlight of this 2019 Met Gala appearance is that in several interviews, Kim shared how Kanye was at the event only to be Kim's arm-handle as she walked the carpet as the cover girl. Her outfit here is one of the most iconic moments of Kim's fashion through the years no doubt with Kanye dressed in what seems like garb for him to blend in.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app