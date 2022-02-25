6 times Kim Kardashian was candid about her motherhood journey

Kim Kardashian has been topping headlines ever since she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in 2021, the rapper has made it clear that he wants his family back. Amidst Kanye's many online outbursts, the KKW mogul has made it a point to not fan the flames and has tried to protect her children as much as she can. When father Kanye had publically dragged his daughter North's name into the argument and cribbed about not having a say in North's presence on the internet when the 8-year-old joined TikTok, Kim posted on her Instagram story to request and warn Kanye the KUWTK alum made it clear that she wants the best for her children even in times of crisis like these. Kim is mother to her four children, North West 8, Saint West 6, Chicago West 4, Psalm West 2. The Skims founder has been open about her struggles and wins throughout her motherhood journey, check out some of her most candid quotes on motherhood.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kim in an interview said, "I love being a mom! It’s the most rewarding feeling! I really love every phase! Just the way my daughter laughs with me, all of the small things in life you appreciate!
Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram
The Kardashian sister wrote in an essay for WealthSimple, "We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible."
Kim told Calvin Klein in 2018, "Being a mom just not makes you give a f--k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family—like all the other stuff kind of fades away," she went on to add, "Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and gets grounded."
Kim opened up about her pregnancy mishap and said, "My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that - it was the most painful experience of my life!"
In a chat with ES Magazine, The Kardashians star shared, "I was saying that earlier to my friends, ‘I wonder what [North’s] first job is gonna be,’" she then continued, "And they were like, ‘What? She’s gonna have a job?’ and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Of course she is.’ She will have to work for what she wants."
"I think it is so much harder to go through [surrogacy] because you are not really in control. Obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still… knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me."