6 times Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac proved his red carpet style is unmatched

    Oscar Isaac

    Every red carpet event has a moment when one of the stars will halt you in your tracks, even if it's just for a second. Whether it's because they're the stars of the show, or because their charm is unmistakable, or just because their ensemble is stunning. If you're Oscar Isaac, it's probably all of the above. Oscar Isaac has been a Hollywood favourite during the last few years. He's created a reputation for himself as an actor who dazzles people on and off screen, whether he's appearing in a hard-hitting drama or a high-profile science fiction or just gracing our screens with his amazing red carpet appearances. Scroll down to know what we're talking about.

    2021

    2021

    Oscar Isaac wearing dress shoes with straps at the ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ photocall in Venice, Italy on September 4, 2021.

    2019

    2019

    Oscar Isaac wearing dark brown, pebbled leather oxfords at the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ European Premiere in London, England on December 18, 2019.

    Moon Knight screening

    Moon Knight screening

    In lieu of a standard polished suit, the actor wore a shin-skimming gray pleated skirt courtesy of Thom Browne to walk the red carpet at the screening of Moon Knight in London

    Caballero Luna

    Caballero Luna

    Oscar Isaac poses during "Caballero Luna" photocall at Hotel Rosewood Villa Magna on March 16, 2022

    Posing with his wife

    Posing with his wife

    Oscar Issac wearing pointed-toe dress shoes with his wife.

    78th Venice International Film Festival

    78th Venice International Film Festival

    : Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Scenes From a Marriage during the 78th Venice International Film Festival

