6 times Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen proved their bromance is iconic

The moment you take the names of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen it takes us back to the Star Wars prequels and the amazing exchanges the two actors' characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker shared in the films. Ever since it was announced that the two actors will be returning to the Star Wars universe and will reprise their roles, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One of the best parts about the Star Wars trilogy starring the duo was the relationship shared by Obi-Wan and Anakin and when it comes to their offscreen rapport, there hasn't been much difference as Ewan and Hayden have been known to be extremely close and became great friends during the shoot. As the duo got back together to promote their new series, it was a delight for fans to see them goof around with one another. As the series continues to entertain us with new episodes weekly, we take a look at some of the best things the two actors have said about each other and also their best snaps together.
This photo of Ewan and Hayden goes way back as it was clicked during the red carpet premiere of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith's UK Premiere in 2005.
Find someone who looks at you the way Ewan McGregor looks at Hayden Christensen. The duo has immense admiration and affection for one another and it is evident in moments like this and when they talk about each other.
Hayden Christensen opened up about working with Ewan McGregor again on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and called it the "coolest thing" as he said, "“Ewan is someone that I have a lot of love for and a great amount of respect and admiration for", via Entertainment Tonight.
Ewan McGregor opened up about working with Hayden Christensen again and revealed how much love he has for the star since they first worked together in the Star Wars films. He told ET, "Being back on set with Hayden was pretty full-on after all the work we did in the prequels and how much time we spent together."
If only both Hayden and Ewan were dressed in their classic Star Wars robes then this photo would look straight out of the film. The duo's rapport as Anakin and Obi-Wan is certainly missed by fans and it's going to be even more interesting to watch them fight each other as Vader and Kenobi on the show.
