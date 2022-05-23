6 times Prince William and Kate Middleton painted the carpet red with their romantic moments

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles are all the rage on the internet since they stepped out on the Cannes 2022 red carpet for the screening of apparent the Prince's favourite movie franchise, Top Gun: Maverick. For those unversed, the couple first met in a rather mundane way at their University and soon after started dating. After many years of dating, the two tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in Westminster Abbey, London in April of 2011. Since the couple has stayed major headliners on media outlets. They also share three kids together Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The public adores their relationship and has recently witnessed their playful side on the red carpet once again. On that note, scroll down further and check out some of their most romantic moments on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the No Time To Die world premiere in 2021, the royal couple walked the red carpet in stunning garbs and lit the glittering alley in adorableness as they walked beside each other while smiling from ear-to-ear.
There seem to be no changes in the way the two royals treat each other as this snap from 2013 depicts their smiles have not changed nearly a decade later as they walk down the carpet while smiling and chatting their time away.
As they attended the BAFTA Awards in 2018, the couple walked in stride while they flaunted Kate's plump baby bump in her gorgeous green gown. At the time, the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with their third child Prince Louis.
From the world premiere of the James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die, the couple beamed romance as Kate lovingly gazed at Prince William while he chatted with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
Revisiting the BAFTAs in 2020, the couple arrived in style as Kate's outfit became the talk of the town though others also pointed out the tenderness the couple shared as they came on the red carpet.
Once again on the BAFTA's red carpet in 2017, the royal couple proved their bond as they walked the carpet while they chatted up a storm and cackled along the way, a testament to their strong friendship and love.
