6 times Prince William and Kate Middleton painted the carpet red with their romantic moments

1 / 7

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles' most adorable moments

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles are all the rage on the internet since they stepped out on the Cannes 2022 red carpet for the screening of apparent the Prince's favourite movie franchise, Top Gun: Maverick. For those unversed, the couple first met in a rather mundane way at their University and soon after started dating. After many years of dating, the two tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in Westminster Abbey, London in April of 2011. Since the couple has stayed major headliners on media outlets. They also share three kids together Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The public adores their relationship and has recently witnessed their playful side on the red carpet once again. On that note, scroll down further and check out some of their most romantic moments on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images