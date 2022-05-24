6 times Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was on top of her fashion game

With the highly anticipated Netflix original Stranger Things inching closer to the release of its fourth season, Millie Bobby Brown the main lead of the series who portrays the character Eleven has taken over all social media platforms. The 18-year-old actress is not only lauded for her exceptional performances but is also praised for her fashion sense. Time and again, the child actress has proved that she will grow up to be a major player in the fashion industry as she scores a hit on every red carpet she attends. On that note, scroll down further to sift through some of Millie Bobby Brown's best fashion moments on a red carpet over the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the premiere of Stranger Things season 4, Brown dropped all jaws as she showed up to the event in this immaculate white satin gown. Perhaps, the highlight of her look was her blond hair which took things to the next level as she debuted her bangs on the carpet.
This next moment was poles apart from her look at the premiere for season 4. In 2019, Brown opted for a pink fluffy barbie look as she donned this short dress with an elaborate cape. Tying up the drama, the actress let her dress shine while she slicked back her hair into a clean ponytail.
Showing another side of her personality, Brown walked down the carpet in an olive green blazer paired with an olive green skirt. The whole monochrome look worked super well for the actress as she embellished her outfit with sophisticated gold jewellery and a tied up bun.
On her way to the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters premiere, the English actress blended in with the aesthetic of her movie as she sported an illustrious navy blue gown. Again pairing it with a bun but with a twist as she tied it up high this time around.
Millie wore this stunning piece to the British Academy Film Awards in 2022 and turned all heads as she rocked the black velvet dress that elevated the look with its lace attachments. The actress served classy in this gorgeous outfit as she accompanied the attire with a simple necklace and kept her hair up.
At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Brown opted for a simple yet remarkable white monochrome look. She added the unique touch of wearing a long dress-like top with matching pants and yet again kept her hair out the way and added the extra sprinkle of class with gelled back straight hair.
