Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential celebrities when it comes to fashion today. The Kardashian star is known to be the brand ambassador for the biggest labels and has a front row seat at all the major fashion shows. Kardashian has time and again shown that she has flawless style and can carry any outfit with elegance and confidence. Kim is never afraid to experiment with her style and hence over the years, she has managed to leave us surprised with her amazing outfit choices. Let's take a look at some of her riskiest looks till now and how Kardashian carried them off with ease. This photo of Kim is from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards where she wore the semi-sheer Galliano minidress.
Kim Kardashian attended the Balmain spring 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week and sat front row donning this stunning dress with a net pattern. This is considered to be one of the hottest looks of Kardashian event today.
Kim attended a gala in Kensington Gardens in 2016 dressed in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a khaki belt. The Kardashians star looked stunning in this nude sheer gown.
Kim flaunted one of the hottest maternity looks as she showed off her baby bump in a black lace gown while attending Givenchy's spring 2016 fashion show in NYC.
Kim attended The Daily Front Row Award Show in a Givenchy Fall 2011 outfit. which consisted of scattered beading and a sheer skirt that she wore with a bodysuit underneath.
Kim Kardashian wore one of her most revealing of dresses at Givenchy's spring 2017 show in Paris. Kardashian sat front row in this lace slip dress and robe during the show.
