Kim Kardashian's style

Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential celebrities when it comes to fashion today. The Kardashian star is known to be the brand ambassador for the biggest labels and has a front row seat at all the major fashion shows. Kardashian has time and again shown that she has flawless style and can carry any outfit with elegance and confidence. Kim is never afraid to experiment with her style and hence over the years, she has managed to leave us surprised with her amazing outfit choices. Let's take a look at some of her riskiest looks till now and how Kardashian carried them off with ease. This photo of Kim is from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards where she wore the semi-sheer Galliano minidress.