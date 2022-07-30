6 times the Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev rocked her bikini looks

Nina Dobrev is best known for her explosive performance in The Vampire Diaries. Following the end of the show, she ventured out to newer horizons and made a space for herself in the movie industry. With her now starring in big production films, fans are very excited for any of her future projects. Though Dobrev does not only kill it with her acting prowess but also brings it in the fashion department. Scroll down further to check out some of Nina Dobrev's best bikini looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On her latest visit to the beach, Nina showed off her toned muscles in this stripped blue bikini.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Nina Dobrev
Enjoying her time by the waves with her boyfriend Shaun White, Nina opted for a strapless yellow number.
Recreating the Bay Watch vibe, Nina had a blast on the beach in her cute little bikini.
Nina wore this simple red piece on her vacation to Patina Maldives and became the perfect contrast to the cool sea.
While on a break by the beaches, Nina opted for this basic white number as she paired it with a ton of accessories to make her look pop off.
Once again, Nina went for a simple fit as she wore a black bikini to have a good time at her private pool and once again paired it with a straw hat.