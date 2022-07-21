6 times the Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley proved their bromance was thicker than blood

    Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Bromance

    All Vampire Diaries fans would agree that the Daman-Stefan was the best duo to come out of that series. Not only was their on-screen bromance always on point but when it comes to Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's real-life brotherly bond, no one can beat them. The duo has time and again shared that they have cultivated a precious relationship out of the camera frame which fans appreciate immensely. The two and their numerous hilarious moments together can never go unnamed when one talks about the brilliance that came out of the CW show. Scroll down further to check out some moments that proved that Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's bromance is thicker than blood.

    They Sometimes Cuddle

    While on Andy Cohen's talk show, Paul Wesley shared that the duo sometimes cuddled. As Wesley explained that Ian was a rather "loving guy" and revealed that they both hugged "a lot". When Cohen asked if they had ever cuddled, Wesley replied with a big yes.

    Their Phone Nicknames

    Fans went on rolling with laughter when Ian and Paul revealed during an interview that they do not simply have each other on their phones as plain old first names. Ian disclosed that he has saved Paul's contact as "Stefan" and Paul revealed that he has Ian as "My Gurl" on his cell.

    They Built A Brand Together

    After their show ended in 2017, the two remained close and even started a bourbon brand in 2021 called Brothers Bond.

    Salvatore Brother's Above All

    In a previous interview, the duo declared that the most important relationship in the show was not Delena or Stelena but the bond between the two Salvatore brothers.

    Doing Goodwill Together

    Paul once jokingly said that Ian was his wife, their actions say he wasn't all giggles. The duo has in the past teamed up to sell t-shirts, prompting a portion of the proceeds to charity.

    The Show Finale

    Being a testament to their unbreakable bond, the finale of the eight-season show ended with Stefan sacrificing a chance to get the cure of humanity for his brother Damon and the two had an emotional hug mirroring the bond of the off-screen actors who would no doubt give up anything for each other.

