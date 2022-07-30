6 unknown facts about Uncoupled star Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is best known for his character Barney in the iconic series How I Met Your Mother. Following the end of the show, the actor has continued to surprise others with his incredible talent. Even though the actor has been part of the industry for decades, many know very little about him. Continue reading to find out some lesser-known facts about Neil Patrick Harris.
Not only is Harris great at his job as an actor but also has many other interests such as writer, producer, comedian, singer, and even amateur magician.
Neil was discovered at the of 15 when his career first took off by a playwright Mark Medoff.
His discovery led to him acting in Clara’s Heart opposite Whoopi Goldberg which led to him being nominated for his first golden globe.
Neil came out to the public in 2006 as he said in a statement, "I am happy to dispel any rumours or misconceptions and am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love."
By the end of the show, How I Met Your Mother, Neil was making USD 400,000 on every episode which was way more than his co-stars, given his long acting career.
Harris welcomed his son, Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace in October of 2010 with his husband David Burtka.