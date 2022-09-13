Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television. He has featured in several popular shows including Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, in which he played Gyan, and Naagin. He also starred in the first season of the popular show Balika Vadhu. Apart from these, Sachin also worked in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Vishwaas. The actor was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s web show, Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. Apart from this, he was also seen in popular daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin. Now he will be seen in most popular sitcom Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Taarak Mehta. Here are some lesser known facts about the actor.
He is is a 49 years old businessman and TV personality. He is an actor, anchor and dancer.
In 2009, he tied the knot with the television actress Juhi Parmar. The couple competed against one another in the dance competition show Nach Baliye-5. Early in the new year of 2018, Parmar announced that they had separated and that the divorce was finalized in July of that same year.
He has a daughter named Samaira Shroff, who was born in January 2013. After the divorce, Juhi Parmar Got her custody.
He served as the host for a few episodes of the television series Shaabhash India.
In 2005, he rose to prominence as a result of his performance in the lead character of Dhruv Raizada on the Indian television series Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, which was broadcast on Zee TV. Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar was his next major undertaking after that.
He was also seen in the Abhishek Bachchan’s popular movie Dasvi.
