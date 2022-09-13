Sachin Shroff aka new Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television. He has featured in several popular shows including Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, in which he played Gyan, and Naagin. He also starred in the first season of the popular show Balika Vadhu. Apart from these, Sachin also worked in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Vishwaas. The actor was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s web show, Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. Apart from this, he was also seen in popular daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin. Now he will be seen in most popular sitcom Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Taarak Mehta. Here are some lesser known facts about the actor.