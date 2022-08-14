75th Independence Day: Major star Adivi Sesh celebrates with the OCTOPUS Special Force

Updated on Aug 14, 2022 06:43 PM IST   |  9.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Independence Day celebration

    Independence Day celebration

    Adivi Sesh fronted Major managed to win countless hearts across the country. The biography narrated the life journey of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The actor recently celebrated Independence Day at the Octopus Special Forces Campus. Talking about his visit, Adivi Sesh was quoted saying, “In honor of Independence day, I visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus and it truly was a surreal experience. I met the Group Commander and the Training officers of the commandoes. We saw their drills, we saw the live firing of their weapons, IED explosive drills, and even their K9 squad. The Canines were so well trained that they can walk on a rope blindfolded. As a lover of dogs, it was an extraordinary moment to see. As an Indian it makes me swell with pride and emotion to watch the action first-hand. You wanna add something like. I salute the soldiers' efforts, who are always looking out for our safety.” Now, let us see some sneak peeks from his Independence Day celebration.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Reel hero meets real heroes

    Reel hero meets real heroes

    Adivi Sesh pays a visit to the members of the OCTOPUS special force in order to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Witnessing the boot camp

    Witnessing the boot camp

    The Major star was able to witness the boot camp fist-hand during his visit.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Experiencing live firing

    Experiencing live firing

    He even experienced live firing during his stay at the OCTOPUS Special Force camp.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Once in a lifetime opportunity

    Once in a lifetime opportunity

    It is not too often that one gets to experience something like a thing up-close.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    An enlightening experience

    An enlightening experience

    Only after seeing the hard work of our Bravehearts, we can really appreciate their contribution towards the smooth functioning of our society.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla