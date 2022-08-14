75th Independence Day: Major star Adivi Sesh celebrates with the OCTOPUS Special Force

1 / 6

Independence Day celebration

Adivi Sesh fronted Major managed to win countless hearts across the country. The biography narrated the life journey of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The actor recently celebrated Independence Day at the Octopus Special Forces Campus. Talking about his visit, Adivi Sesh was quoted saying, “In honor of Independence day, I visited the Octopus Special Forces Campus and it truly was a surreal experience. I met the Group Commander and the Training officers of the commandoes. We saw their drills, we saw the live firing of their weapons, IED explosive drills, and even their K9 squad. The Canines were so well trained that they can walk on a rope blindfolded. As a lover of dogs, it was an extraordinary moment to see. As an Indian it makes me swell with pride and emotion to watch the action first-hand. You wanna add something like. I salute the soldiers' efforts, who are always looking out for our safety.” Now, let us see some sneak peeks from his Independence Day celebration.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla