Mahesh Babu faced another major setback today after the demise of his father and Telugu superstar Krishna. The late actor passed away on 15th November at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Many big names from the South film industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Vijay Deverakonda among others, arrived to pay their last respects to the late actor. Photos of the stars trying to console a shattered Mahesh Babu made rounds on the internet.
2022 has been a challenging year for Mahesh Babu. He lost not one or two but three family members. While his elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January this year, his mother Indira Devi breathed her last in September. Now, the actor has lost his father as well. On this note, we bring to you some pictures from the final tribute to Krishna.
Mahesh Babu's father and Telugu superstar Krishna left for a heavenly abode today at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Many celebs like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and others arrived to offer their final respects to the Tollywood superstar.
They were seen consoling Mahesh Babu, who looked devastated after facing this major loss in his life.
This is a particularly challenging time for Mahesh Babu as he recently lost his mother and elder brother.
The last rites of the late Krishna are expected to take place tomorrow.
