Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are the perfect millennial BFFs and their PHOTOS approve of it

Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor set friendship goals

Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are internet sensations and amongst the most popular star kids in B-Town. Khushi is often spotted by the paparazzi at events, parties, functions and other social gatherings. However, although Aaliyah is not spotted by the shutterbugs as often, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media with an amount of over 143K followers currently. Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah are also well known for their sense of style and set major fashion goals for the millennials. From ethnic to street style and glam party appearances, they pull it off with ease and confidence. Talking about that, the teen queens also share a great bond of friendship and enjoy the love received from a lot of their fan pages on Instagram. Their admirers have also coined a term for them called, "AalUshi" and are in awe of their bond. Well, we cannot blame them as their pictures itself speak volume of their friendship which scream goals. If you don't believe us, check out their most endearing pictures together which prove it!

Photo Credit : Instagram