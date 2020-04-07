/
Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are the perfect millennial BFFs and their PHOTOS approve of it
Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are not only the most popular star kids on the block, but the millennial stars share the cutest bond of friendship. Here are some of their most adorable pictures which speak volumes of their friendship.
April 7, 2020
Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor set friendship goals
Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are internet sensations and amongst the most popular star kids in B-Town. Khushi is often spotted by the paparazzi at events, parties, functions and other social gatherings. However, although Aaliyah is not spotted by the shutterbugs as often, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media with an amount of over 143K followers currently. Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah are also well known for their sense of style and set major fashion goals for the millennials. From ethnic to street style and glam party appearances, they pull it off with ease and confidence. Talking about that, the teen queens also share a great bond of friendship and enjoy the love received from a lot of their fan pages on Instagram. Their admirers have also coined a term for them called, "AalUshi" and are in awe of their bond. Well, we cannot blame them as their pictures itself speak volume of their friendship which scream goals. If you don't believe us, check out their most endearing pictures together which prove it!
Twinning and winning
Could this picture and moment be any more perfect?
Selfie game strong
This is indeed what a perfect selfie looks like.
All smiles with each other
Amid lockdown, this picture really reminds us of the best times with our best friends and makes us miss them.
Blur yet memorable moments
One of Aaliyah and Khushi's most memorable moments for sure.
The best dance partners
Who can be a better dance partner than your BFF?
And the trend continues
Aaliyah and Khushi's this candid click is all things love.
Goofy selfies
The only times we can totally be ourselves with no judgements around is the time spent with best friends.
