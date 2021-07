1 / 6

Aaliyah Kashyap giving major fashion goals

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of the very popular Indian movie writer, director, and producer, Anurag Kashyap. She is a huge social media sensation and a digital content creator, who has been successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself. The social media influencer is often spotted sharing lifestyle, fashion, and beauty tips on her official profile, making fans wait for her content. Born on January 9, 2001, Aaliyah Kashyap reportedly shares a great relationship with both her parents. Even though, Aarti Bajaj and Anurag Kashyap, who tied the knot in 2003 and got divorced in 2009, have given everything Aaliyah Kashyap wanted and have taught her to be the wonderful and independent girl that she is today. Here are Aaliyah Kashyap’s pictures that will prove that Anurag Kashyap’s daughter is the next big thing in the world of fashion. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram