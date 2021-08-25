Aaliyah Kashyap: PHOTOS of the internet star with BF Shane Gregoire give relationship goals

1 / 6

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire leave fans awestruck

Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. Born on January 9, 2001, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Aarti Bajaj and director-producer, Anurag Kashyap. Even though, Aaliyah Kashyap’s parents have been divorced since 2009, she reportedly shares a good relationship with both of them on individual basis. Aaliyah Kashyap is a huge internet sensation and the social media influencer is often spotted sharing lifestyle, fashion, and beauty tips on her official handles. Along with giving tips on several topics, Aaliyah Kashyap also gives her fans an insight to her life through the social media and has many-a-times given relationship goals to millions of people by sharing pictures with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Here are pictures of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire which will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram