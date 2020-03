1 / 6

Aaliyah Kashyap's scintillating bikini pictures

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in the Industry. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Manmarziyaan to many other fantastic films, Anurag is a brilliant filmmaker. However, his daughter Aaliyah is also amongst the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is a social media star in her own rights and enjoys a fan following of around 142K on Instagram. Aaliyah is quite active on social media and keeps setting major vacay goals with her posts. She is a bonafide diva and a true blue fashionista. It is safe to say that she is a star in making and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. Speaking of that, check out her amazing bikini-clad pictures which will surely leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram