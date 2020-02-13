/
PHOTOS: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is a tattoo freak and here's all you need to know about her ink
Updated: February 13, 2020 05:27 pm
1 / 5
Aaliyah Kashyap and the meaning behind her tattoos
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a popular star kid of Bollywood. She enjoys huge popularity on social media. Aaliyah has several fan clubs dedicated to her. The stunning Aaliyah keeps sharing her mesmerising photos and videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her happening life. Aaliyah shares an amazing bond with Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor who is a star in her own right. Khushi and Aaliyah have many pictures together and it speaks about their friendship. She is also close to Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan and is good friends with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Going by her Instagram photos, one can clearly say she has an amazing sense of style. Yes, she's highly fashion-driven. The star kid is extremely fond of tattoos and has a total of four tattoos on her body. Here's a look at her tattoos as we decode the meaning behind them.
2 / 5
Her rib cage tattoo
The beautiful Aaliyah has flying birds tattooed on her rib cage.
3 / 5
Wrist tattoo
The star kid loves to flaunt her wrist tattoo. It says, "Lights will guide you home."
4 / 5
Back tattoo
Aaliyah has a lotus tattooed on her back.
5 / 5
Collarbone tattoo
As you can see, Aaliyah has a rose inked on her collarbone.
