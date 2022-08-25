Aamir Ali’s adorable PICS with daughter Ayra

    Aamir with daughter

    Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are among the popular names in the entertainment industry. After years of courtship, Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot in the year 2012. The duo had been married for nearly nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. However, this year in January, it was reported by Hindustan Times that the two have been divorced and Sanjeeda had gotten custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra. Aamir is very close to his daughter and loves to share pictures with his little one. Here are a few glimpses of the same.

    Chilling together on weekends

    In the picture, Aamir Ali is seen holding his little munchkin as he takes her for a drive and enjoy the weekend together.

    Eating together

    Aamir Ali is in awe of his daughter Ayra as he kisses her while she ate and had food all over her face.

    His forever Valentine

    Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki actor celebrated Valentine's Day with his daughter as got her barbie shaped cakes and did decorations in the room.

    Father-daughter twinning

    Aamir Ali is the happiest father as he is seen twinning with his baby in yellow. He shared a selfie as he held her in his arms.

    Love and hugs

    FIR actor has a blissful smile on his face as he hugged his baby girl and captioned the post as ‘Love u de most my jaan.’

