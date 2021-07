1 / 7

Bollywood celebrities who opted for surrogacy

Surrogacy has been becoming a very popular means of parenthood in today’s time. This method has come as a blessing in the lives of people who want to become parents and are unable to do so naturally. Over the years, there are many celebs in Bollywood who have become parents through surrogacy right from Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, many celebs have been blessed with children thanks to the medical wonder. Not just Indian celebs, a lot from all around the world have been opting for this method, encouraging people who are in need or who wish to follow their path. Here are the Bollywood celebrities who had their child through surrogacy. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla