Aamir Khan to Katrina Kaif, Actors who featured on Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

With an army of supporters and loved ones, Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason. His screen presence charms the audience and the style of romance woos the ladies. SRK is one of the greatest gifts Bollywood ever bestowed us with and he is a gift that keeps on giving. In his three decade-long career, Shah Rukh has given us many impactful, brilliant movies. His magnetic charm and personality has no match. Currently, King Khan is gearing for the release of his upcoming movie, Pathaan. Moreover, recently he announced Dunki where he would be collaborating with the exemplary Rajkumar Hirani. With his brilliant acting trajectory, Shah Rukh has worked with many other immensely talented actors and built a beautiful relationship with him over the years. Shah Rukh never shies away from appreciating his friendships on his Instagram, sometimes taking us back in time with his throwback pictures and also sharing pictures of his happy reunions with his old friends. Here are some extremely sweet pictures of SRK with his industry colleagues.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
With this post, Shah Rukh went down memory lane as he reminisced about his brilliant movie Devdas alongside Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The post celebrated 19 years of the exemplary movie.
Shah Rukh and junior Bachchan joined hands for Bob Biswas as Abhishek took the main role in the movie and SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment produced the movie. Interestingly, the two actors can be seen twinning in white here.
Katrina Kaif and SRK came together for the blockbuster Jab Tak Hai Jaan and ever since then maintained a beautiful friendship. Later the two again collaborated on 'Zero'. With this post, SRK hyped up her performance in Zero's song 'Husn Parcham'.
The two pillars of Bollywood and the 2/3 of the Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan share a very sweet bond. The two know each other since the start of their careers.
As the nation mourned the loss of this great actor in 2020, Shah Rukh expressed his grief by sharing this heartfelt post. He penned down an emotional message with this picture.
