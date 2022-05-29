Aamir Khan to Katrina Kaif, Actors who featured on Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan

With an army of supporters and loved ones, Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason. His screen presence charms the audience and the style of romance woos the ladies. SRK is one of the greatest gifts Bollywood ever bestowed us with and he is a gift that keeps on giving. In his three decade-long career, Shah Rukh has given us many impactful, brilliant movies. His magnetic charm and personality has no match. Currently, King Khan is gearing for the release of his upcoming movie, Pathaan. Moreover, recently he announced Dunki where he would be collaborating with the exemplary Rajkumar Hirani. With his brilliant acting trajectory, Shah Rukh has worked with many other immensely talented actors and built a beautiful relationship with him over the years. Shah Rukh never shies away from appreciating his friendships on his Instagram, sometimes taking us back in time with his throwback pictures and also sharing pictures of his happy reunions with his old friends. Here are some extremely sweet pictures of SRK with his industry colleagues.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram