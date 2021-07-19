Advertisement
  From Aamir Khan to Rajkummar Rao: Celebrities who went through drastic transformations for their characters

From Aamir Khan to Rajkummar Rao: Celebrities who went through drastic transformations for their characters

Bollywood celebrities are often spotted doing whatever it takes in order to get under the skin of a character, from living like them to looking like them. Take a look.
Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:33 am
    Bollywood actors who went through a transformation to perfect their character

    Bollywood industry has been making more and more critically acclaimed movies, revolving around serious issues and coming up with more and more unique storylines. The main weight of carrying the movie and making it look more intense and believable is on the shoulders of an actor. Bollywood actors undergo rigorous training and transformations to make sure they get under the skin of the character that they are playing onscreen. Many actors use the “method acting” and live in the surroundings that their character would be living in, in order to understand the character better. Here are Bollywood actors who have undergone major weight transformation in order to ace a particular onscreen character. Read ahead to take a look.

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan went under a major weight transformation for the sports biopic drama movie Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Even though the actor was reportedly given the option of wearing a bodysuit, he opted to look natural and gained 25 kgs in order to play the father of wrestlers, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

    Randeep Hooda

    Randeep Hooda received many praises for his great performance in Omung Kumar’s biographical drama movie, Sarbjit for which he lost 18 kgs in one month, under the proper guidance of certified nutritionists.

    Farhan Akhtar

    Farhan Akhtar aced his character as Milkha Singh in his biopic, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, for which the actor went under tremendous weight transformation to get under the skin of an athlete and was praised a lot for his performance and physique, in the movie.

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with a very unique character in Sharat Kataria’s Dum Laaga Ke Haisha, for which she gained over 20 kgs and was rightly acknowledged for her performance in the movie.

    Rajkummar Rao

    Rajkummar Rao had to lose a lot of weight for his undernourished and “trapped” character in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped, and the actor played the character with perfection.

