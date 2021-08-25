5 Aamir Khan starrers in which Mr Perfectionist stunned the audiences with his versatility

Aamir Khan, often referred to as the perfectionist of the industry, is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. He made his acting debut as a child artist in 1973 with Yaadon Ki Baaraat and then his adult debut in 1984 with Holi. In his long career of over three decades, Aamir Khan has always been praised for his work on-screen and has even been acknowledged with many awards and accolades for his phenomenal performances. Here are the Bollywood movies where Aamir Khan has played a unique character, becoming one of the main reasons to keep the audience glued to their seats. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
In Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan played the character of a college going student who faked his name and got a degree for his master as he only wanted to gain knowledge.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai showed Aamir Khan as a carefree and easy-going person, who experiences love for the first time in his life.
In AR Murugadoss’ Ghajini, Aamir Khan portrayed the character of a successful businessman, who injures himself and suffers from Short Term Memory Loss.
Aamir Khan played the character of an alien in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK, who comes to earth and witnesses many class and culture differences and tries to resolve them.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti is considered to be one of Bollywood’s classic movies where Aamir Khan was cast to play the character of a college going brat who turns into a patriot after his best friend is killed in a fighter jet crash.