5 scenes of Kareena Kapoor & Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer that won our hearts

All eyes are on Aamir Khan ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha was announced. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be released and we bet fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The wait is finally over as the trailer of the film is out and as expected it has gotten all the fans super excited and now the wait for the film has become even more difficult. Along with Kareena and Aamir, this film will also star South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Indeed, the trailer took all the fans on a feel good ride. Today we bring to you 5 best scenes of the dynamic duo from the trailer.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Kareena Kapoor Khan holds on to Aamir Khan in this scene as he dressed in an Army uniform. It is a beautiful scene wherein the happiness on both their faces is evident.
Aamir and Kareena in this scene looked extremely happy and can be seen dancing and jumping with joy in this one. Both of them looked extremely cute.
Photo Credit : YouTube
It was in this scene that Aamir asked Kareena to marry her and bo0th of them share an intense moment.
Kareena hugs Aamir in this scene and both of them share an emotional moment. They successfully manage to to make their fans go emotional.
This is the very first frame of Aamir and Kareena together in the trailer. Both of them sit under the open sky beside each other enjoying the fireworks and they can be seen facing their back towards the screen.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app