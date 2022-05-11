Aamir Khan to Farhan Akhtar, 5 Bollywood celebrities who are brilliant actors as well as directors

Film-making is a collaborative medium where everyone's contribution is important. A director is the one of the most important aspects of a movie after all and it is him who helps bring a fresh aspect of an actor. On the other hand, it is the actor who manifests the director’s vision and makes a successful movie. Thus, directors and actors share a unique relationship and both play a huge role in the making of a film. Sometimes these lines get blurred and an actor puts on the director’s hat. On the other hand, at times even the director decides to come in front of the camera. Over time, we have seen some celebrities who are brilliant actors as well as brilliant directors. After all, being one of the most successful film industries in world, Bollywood is a hub of precious talent. Our B-Town celebrities never fail to amaze us with their skills. Be it Farhan Akhtar or Aamir Khan, these celebs are as brilliant actors as they are directors and we can’t wait to see more of their works in future. Here are some celebs who are amazing directors as well as actors.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Farhan Akhtar kickstarted his career with a bang he made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai. Of course, his acting career also started on a high note with Rock On.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram
In Ajay Devgn's recent endeavour, we say Ajay fulfilling the role of all three - the protagonist, director, and producer. And let's just say, Ajay is absolutely brilliant at multi-tasking.
Photo Credit : Ajay Devgn Instagram
Naseeruddin Shah established himself as an exceptional actor with his impactful performances in movies such as A Wednesday. His directorial debut with Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota was also quite delightful.
Photo Credit : Naseeruddin Shah Instagram
Aamir Khan - well the man is one of the greatest gems of the industry. Renowned as a perfectionist, Aamir only delivers his best in all his projects, both as an actor and a director. His directorial Taare Zameen Par was one of the most successful movies of its time.
Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini has not only wooed us with her amazing acting stints, but she has also impressed us as a director. She made her directorial debut with Dil Aashna Hai.
Photo Credit : Hema Malini Instagram
