Aamir Khan to Farhan Akhtar, 5 Bollywood celebrities who are brilliant actors as well as directors

1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities

Film-making is a collaborative medium where everyone's contribution is important. A director is the one of the most important aspects of a movie after all and it is him who helps bring a fresh aspect of an actor. On the other hand, it is the actor who manifests the director’s vision and makes a successful movie. Thus, directors and actors share a unique relationship and both play a huge role in the making of a film. Sometimes these lines get blurred and an actor puts on the director’s hat. On the other hand, at times even the director decides to come in front of the camera. Over time, we have seen some celebrities who are brilliant actors as well as brilliant directors. After all, being one of the most successful film industries in world, Bollywood is a hub of precious talent. Our B-Town celebrities never fail to amaze us with their skills. Be it Farhan Akhtar or Aamir Khan, these celebs are as brilliant actors as they are directors and we can’t wait to see more of their works in future. Here are some celebs who are amazing directors as well as actors.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla