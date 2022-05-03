Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release; Here are 5 Aamir Khan's films that you must watch

1 / 6

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are grabbing all the attention for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming comedy-drama flick also stars south actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. Recently, the Aamir Khan production curated a feather challenge for fans after releasing the movie’s first song ‘Kahani’. Neetu Kapoor, Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and many others took up the interesting challenge and shared the reels on social media handles. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Before the film’s premiere, here’s a quick look at five movies of Aamir Khan that you must watch.

Photo Credit : Instagram