Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release; Here are 5 Aamir Khan's films that you must watch

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are grabbing all the attention for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming comedy-drama flick also stars south actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. Recently, the Aamir Khan production curated a feather challenge for fans after releasing the movie’s first song ‘Kahani’. Neetu Kapoor, Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and many others took up the interesting challenge and shared the reels on social media handles. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Before the film’s premiere, here’s a quick look at five movies of Aamir Khan that you must watch.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti won millions of hearts. It featured a stellar cast including Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Alice Patten. It even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film that year.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai features Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. The film revolves around the story of 3 friends.
Aamir Khan’s role as a drawing teacher in Taare Zameen Par grabbed fans’ attention. In the film, Aamir helps a child suffering from dyslexia.
Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots shows the story of three engineering students who became friends in the college hostel.
PK directed by Rajkumar Hirani depicts the story of an alien who comes to Earth on a research mission but loses his remote to a thief who later sells it to a Godman. Aamir Khan was highly praised for his performance in the film.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app