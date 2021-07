1 / 6

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's love story

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two have recently been making the headlines for announcing their divorce after being married for 15 years, leaving fans surprised and heartbroken. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are getting mutually divorced but will continue to be “co-parents and family to each other”. The celebrities issued a statement in public that read, “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir”. Despite the fact that Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are getting divorced, here is their love story that proves how pure their love is for each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla