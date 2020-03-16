Home
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets spotted with his favourite pillow at the airport; See Photos

Aamir Khan is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actress is currently in the news due to his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was recently spotted at the airport. Check out his latest photos!
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: March 16, 2020 04:44 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Aamir Khan gets papped at the airport

    Aamir Khan gets papped at the airport

    Aamir Khan is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actress is currently in the news due to his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo is busy prepping for the same. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and the first look of the film is already out. Other than that, Aamir was recently in the news after Bebo shared a picture of him sleeping while hugging his pillow. She captioned the snap as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's pillow." Aamir who is known to be a hilarious person commented on Bebo's post and wrote, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!" Well, Aamir who recently returned to the bay was seen holding his pillow. Without further ado, check out his latest photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Keeping it casual

    Keeping it casual

    Aamir Khan nailed the casual look. Dressed in a checkered shirt paired with black pants, Aamir looked handsome.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    His favourite companion

    His favourite companion

    In the snap, Aamir can be seen holding his favourite pillow.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Bebo and Aamir's camaraderie

    Bebo and Aamir's camaraderie

    Bebo and Aamir will be sharing screen space for the third time. Earlier, they starred in Talash and 3 Idiots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Laal Singh Chaddha

    Laal Singh Chaddha

    Laal Singh Chaddha's first look posters already created a buzz on the internet. As mentioned above, it is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

