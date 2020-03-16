/
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan gets spotted with his favourite pillow at the airport; See Photos
Aamir Khan is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actress is currently in the news due to his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was recently spotted at the airport. Check out his latest photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2679 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 16, 2020 04:44 pm
1 / 6
Aamir Khan gets papped at the airport
Aamir Khan is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actress is currently in the news due to his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo is busy prepping for the same. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump and the first look of the film is already out. Other than that, Aamir was recently in the news after Bebo shared a picture of him sleeping while hugging his pillow. She captioned the snap as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's pillow." Aamir who is known to be a hilarious person commented on Bebo's post and wrote, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!" Well, Aamir who recently returned to the bay was seen holding his pillow. Without further ado, check out his latest photos.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
All smiles
The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Keeping it casual
Aamir Khan nailed the casual look. Dressed in a checkered shirt paired with black pants, Aamir looked handsome.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
His favourite companion
In the snap, Aamir can be seen holding his favourite pillow.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Bebo and Aamir's camaraderie
Bebo and Aamir will be sharing screen space for the third time. Earlier, they starred in Talash and 3 Idiots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha's first look posters already created a buzz on the internet. As mentioned above, it is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
