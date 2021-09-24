From Lagaan to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: Films based on cricket that are a must watch

Just like Bollywood, even cricket contributes a lot in entertaining the Indian audience. The sport has a huge fanbase and the Bollywood filmmakers have found a way to merge the world of films and cricket to provide the audience with ultimate entertainment. In 1983, India won the Cricket World Cup and the interest in this sport rose immensely after that. The Bollywood directors also became keen on making movies based on the battle between the “bat and ball”, receiving praise for the same. For the audience craving for some good movies with a twist of cricket, here are Bollywood movies based on cricket that are a must-watch. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Lagaan is an Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, based on the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj, where the British officers challenge the villagers for a game of cricket to wave off heavy taxes.
Rony D’Souza directorial Azhar is a sports biopic, based on the life of Indian cricketer and former Indian cricket team captain, Mohammad Azharuddin.
Iqbal is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, following the life of a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he overcomes all the difficulties and fulfills his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team.
Nikhil Advani’s Patiala House is also a sports drama movie starring Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Dimple Kapadia and late Rishi Kapoor.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a Neeraj Pandey directorial, which is a biopic based on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.