From Lagaan to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: Films based on cricket that are a must watch

18 hours ago  |  13.2K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood movies based on cricket

    Bollywood movies based on cricket

    Just like Bollywood, even cricket contributes a lot in entertaining the Indian audience. The sport has a huge fanbase and the Bollywood filmmakers have found a way to merge the world of films and cricket to provide the audience with ultimate entertainment. In 1983, India won the Cricket World Cup and the interest in this sport rose immensely after that. The Bollywood directors also became keen on making movies based on the battle between the “bat and ball”, receiving praise for the same. For the audience craving for some good movies with a twist of cricket, here are Bollywood movies based on cricket that are a must-watch. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 6
    Lagaan

    Lagaan

    Lagaan is an Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, based on the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj, where the British officers challenge the villagers for a game of cricket to wave off heavy taxes.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Azhar

    Azhar

    Rony D’Souza directorial Azhar is a sports biopic, based on the life of Indian cricketer and former Indian cricket team captain, Mohammad Azharuddin.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Iqbal

    Iqbal

    Iqbal is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, following the life of a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he overcomes all the difficulties and fulfills his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Patiala House

    Patiala House

    Nikhil Advani’s Patiala House is also a sports drama movie starring Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Dimple Kapadia and late Rishi Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

    MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

    MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a Neeraj Pandey directorial, which is a biopic based on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    Photo Credit : YouTube