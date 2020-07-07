/
PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan is spotted as he steps out with his pet dog in the city
Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist is one of the most celebrated stars in the country. He stepped out today with his pet and was papped by the shutterbugs. Check out photos!
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: July 7, 2020 03:01 pm
1 / 8
Aamir Khan spotted in the city with his pet dog
Aamir Khan is rightly touted as the Mr Perfectionist. He makes sure to work extremely hard and fit into his role perfectly. Be it look wise or performance-wise, he nails it effortlessly. Right from drastically losing weight to gaining it again, Aamir can go to any lengths to make his characters right. Since the past few years, Aamir has given marvellous performances in movies such as PK, Dangal, 3 Idiots, etc. and enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Aamir had been quite busy since the past few months while preparing and shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, according to the latest development the upcoming schedule of the film that was supposed to be shot in Ladakh, has been cancelled due to ongoing tension between Indian and China in Galwan Valley. For the uninformed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump which was based on 1986's novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Forrest Gump starred Tom in the lead role along with Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. The PK actor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out and about in the city with his pet dog. Aamir kept it simple as he wore a black coloured t-shirt with a pair of grey pants. He teamed up his look with a pair of white-framed glasses. Check out photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Picture perfect
The actor's pic is a perfect click.
Photo Credit : APH Images
3 / 8
Out and about in the city
The actor is rarely papped in the city and at parties, events etc.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
All smiles
As usual, the Talaash actor was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Stylish as ever
He looked suave and handsome as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha
The movie will also star South actor Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Aamir's home production
The comedy-drama has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It has been directed by Advait Chauhan and was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
How adorable!
This pic of Aamir with his pet is adorable and there's no denying that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani