PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan is spotted as he steps out with his pet dog in the city

Aamir Khan spotted in the city with his pet dog

Aamir Khan is rightly touted as the Mr Perfectionist. He makes sure to work extremely hard and fit into his role perfectly. Be it look wise or performance-wise, he nails it effortlessly. Right from drastically losing weight to gaining it again, Aamir can go to any lengths to make his characters right. Since the past few years, Aamir has given marvellous performances in movies such as PK, Dangal, 3 Idiots, etc. and enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Aamir had been quite busy since the past few months while preparing and shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, according to the latest development the upcoming schedule of the film that was supposed to be shot in Ladakh, has been cancelled due to ongoing tension between Indian and China in Galwan Valley. For the uninformed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump which was based on 1986's novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Forrest Gump starred Tom in the lead role along with Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. The PK actor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out and about in the city with his pet dog. Aamir kept it simple as he wore a black coloured t-shirt with a pair of grey pants. He teamed up his look with a pair of white-framed glasses. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani