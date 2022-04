1 / 6

A look back at movies from 2000s

There’s no denying that Bollywood filmmakers often come up with great subjects and treat their audiences with unique storylines. They have not just entertained the audience with diverse movies but also educated, reflected, and shaped our understanding of the society in which we live. While the filmmakers have started throwing light on the topics untouched, it is no secret that the 2000s was an impressive decade for Hindi cinema. Back then Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, and several others ruled Bollywood with their back-to-back movies. Even several new directors and producers made their first films. From family dramas to love stories to action movies, the decade of the 2000s had it all. Not just that, the filmmakers even started experimenting with the content and cast as well. Mujhse Dosti Karoge to Rang De Basanti to 3 Idiots, the list goes on and on. Here are the top movies from the decade of 2000s that you must revisit. Sit back, grab your popcorn and enjoy this list.

Photo Credit : YouTube