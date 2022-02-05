5 Times Aamna Sharif created fashion trends with her traditional attires

Aamna Sharif is among the popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career with the show Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. Her chemistry with the actor was loved by the audience and she became very popular in a short span of time. She has been part numerous other TV shows including Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more. She has also worked in movies including Aloo Chaat, Ek Villain and others. The actress is also popular for her fabulous fashion sense. She was recently seen at Karishma Tanna’s mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely gorgeous in a multicolour lehenga.
Photo Credit : Aamna Sharif instagram
Aamna had recently shared a picture of herself in a beige full embroidery work lehenga. She has paired the look with a silver and green stone work necklace as well as statement earrings.
In the picture, she looked absolutely gorgeous in the blue lehenga with silver work all over it. The blouse is backless and the design is fabulous. She paired the look with statement earrings.
For Mouni Roy’s wedding, she had worn a graceful red and pink silk saree. It has all-over golden work. She paired it with an ethnic choker and statement earrings with pearl details.
In the picture, she has worn a beautiful pink lehenga with mirror work on it. She paired the look with green stone necklace and black beads bracelet.