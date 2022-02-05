5 Times Aamna Sharif created fashion trends with her traditional attires

1 / 5

Multi color lehanga

Aamna Sharif is among the popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career with the show Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. Her chemistry with the actor was loved by the audience and she became very popular in a short span of time. She has been part numerous other TV shows including Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more. She has also worked in movies including Aloo Chaat, Ek Villain and others. The actress is also popular for her fabulous fashion sense. She was recently seen at Karishma Tanna’s mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely gorgeous in a multicolour lehenga.

Photo Credit : Aamna Sharif instagram