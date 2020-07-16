Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's PHOTOS will make you fall in love with her beauty

1 / 16

Check out Aamna Sharif's BEAUTIFUL photos

Aamna Sharif is one of the most gorgeous stars in the TV industry and is currently known for portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sharif started her career through music videos like Dil Ka Aalam, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka and Laamaseelu Soora. Sharif made her acting debut as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. She has also appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain. In 2019, Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Talking about working in the show, she told IANS in an interview, "It's not easy to recreate such an iconic role. Both Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have portrayed it so beautifully that I can't take this role for granted. They made the character so popular that the audience will look up to me with more expectations, and I don't want to let them down. There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I am trying my level best to do justice to the role," Aamna has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today. Hina Khan also took to her social media handle to share a sweet birthday wish to 'darling' Aamna. In the picture, while Hina is seen slaying in black, Aamna looks beautiful in a baby pink dress. Along with the gorgeous picture, Hina wrote, 'Happiest Birthday darling Aamna Sharif. #ShineGirl.' Well, just like many others the diva will not be able to ring on her birthday with a big birthday bash, owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. She is also extremely active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with the most delightful snaps of hers, From vacations, sun-kissed snaps, selfies to no-makeup looks. She is also extremely stylish and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Take a look at the star's most stunning photos that will make you fall in love with her enthralling beauty.

Photo Credit : Instagram