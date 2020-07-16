Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aamna Sharif
/
Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's PHOTOS will make you fall in love with her beauty

Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's PHOTOS will make you fall in love with her beauty

Aamna Sharif is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry. As she celebrates her birthday today, take a look at some of her most stunningly amazing photos that will leave you mesmerised.
2317 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 16
    Check out Aamna Sharif's BEAUTIFUL photos

    Check out Aamna Sharif's BEAUTIFUL photos

    Aamna Sharif is one of the most gorgeous stars in the TV industry and is currently known for portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sharif started her career through music videos like Dil Ka Aalam, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka and Laamaseelu Soora. Sharif made her acting debut as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. She has also appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain. In 2019, Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Talking about working in the show, she told IANS in an interview, "It's not easy to recreate such an iconic role. Both Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have portrayed it so beautifully that I can't take this role for granted. They made the character so popular that the audience will look up to me with more expectations, and I don't want to let them down. There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I am trying my level best to do justice to the role," Aamna has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today. Hina Khan also took to her social media handle to share a sweet birthday wish to 'darling' Aamna. In the picture, while Hina is seen slaying in black, Aamna looks beautiful in a baby pink dress. Along with the gorgeous picture, Hina wrote, 'Happiest Birthday darling Aamna Sharif. #ShineGirl.' Well, just like many others the diva will not be able to ring on her birthday with a big birthday bash, owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. She is also extremely active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with the most delightful snaps of hers, From vacations, sun-kissed snaps, selfies to no-makeup looks. She is also extremely stylish and makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Take a look at the star's most stunning photos that will make you fall in love with her enthralling beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Such a stunner!

    Such a stunner!

    She looks beautiful sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Unleashing her inner desi girl

    Unleashing her inner desi girl

    Her beauty look in the black kurta and pair of jhumkas is beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress wrote, "Be happy at the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.." with this beautiful picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Acing that traditional look

    Acing that traditional look

    With a pair of beautiful kurta and a pair of palazzos, she nailed her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 16
    Wanderlust

    Wanderlust

    The wanderer in all of us is having a hard time staying in!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    A vision in black

    A vision in black

    A sunflower soul with rock n roll eyes.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    Take cues from her to slay with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Pulling off the purple shade like a pro

    Pulling off the purple shade like a pro

    The actress captioned this pic as, "She acts like summer and walks like rain."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    How stunning is she!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Gorgeous as ever

    Gorgeous as ever

    Here's how you can dress up perfectly for the movie date at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    She is way too cute!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Here are lessons on posing for a perfect picture for indoor photoshoots.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    A penchant for lucknowi kurtas

    A penchant for lucknowi kurtas

    Aamna pulls off a lucknowi kurta like no one else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Black never looked so good

    Black never looked so good

    Finding comfort in the chaos as she posed for a beautiful snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Back to work

    Back to work

    While you enjoy her mesmerising beach vacay snap, fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began airing again from July 13.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement