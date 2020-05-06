Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless

1 / 8

Check out these photos of Aaradhya Bachchan with her father actor Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aardhya Bachchan never fails to make headlines. Her mom actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a photo on her Instagram account recently, where Aaradhya sketched a beautiful picture for our national warriors. This picture happens to be a tribute to all the frontline heroes who put their life at risk only to make sure other people survive inside the boundaries of their homes in peace. The drawing shows Aaradhya and her parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan standing with her. Aaradhya wrote the words “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” on the picture. The 8-year old's birth was one of the most speculated events in Bollywood back in 2011. Aaradhya would also make annual appearances with her mom to her Cannes film festival and both the mother and daughter never fail to surprise the nation with their fashion choices. Today however we have some pics of the celeb kid with actor Abhishek Bachchan which have won our hearts. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram