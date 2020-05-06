Advertisement
Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless

Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless

Check out these pictures of Abhishek Bachchan with his darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan which proves the coolest father-daughter in B town.
Updated: May 6, 2020 02:37 pm
  1 / 8
    Check out these photos of Aaradhya Bachchan with her father actor Abhishek Bachchan

    Check out these photos of Aaradhya Bachchan with her father actor Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aardhya Bachchan never fails to make headlines. Her mom actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a photo on her Instagram account recently, where Aaradhya sketched a beautiful picture for our national warriors. This picture happens to be a tribute to all the frontline heroes who put their life at risk only to make sure other people survive inside the boundaries of their homes in peace. The drawing shows Aaradhya and her parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan standing with her. Aaradhya wrote the words “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” on the picture. The 8-year old's birth was one of the most speculated events in Bollywood back in 2011. Aaradhya would also make annual appearances with her mom to her Cannes film festival and both the mother and daughter never fail to surprise the nation with their fashion choices. Today however we have some pics of the celeb kid with actor Abhishek Bachchan which have won our hearts. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Stealing smiles with Papa

    Stealing smiles with Papa

    Isn't she just adorable? With her pretty headgear and priceless innocence.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    With the stunning daughter

    With the stunning daughter

    Abhishek and Aaradhya in this beautiful selfie against the backdrop of their home in Juhu.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    With the coolest Dadu and Dad

    With the coolest Dadu and Dad

    Isn't Big B just the coolest grandpa?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Trying out new things with the younger one

    Trying out new things with the younger one

    Aaradhya plants pretty stickers on her dad's hands.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    A cute little throwback

    A cute little throwback

    Just look at this cutie! Isn't she just adorable?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 8
    The biggest cheerleaders

    The biggest cheerleaders

    The two Bachchans seem to be sports enthusiasts in this throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    Another gem family picture

    Another gem family picture

    The trio strike a pose at Aaradhya's birthday bash and we love their smiles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

