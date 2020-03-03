Home
/
Photos
/
Aarav Bhatia
/
Aarav Bhatia: 6 INTERESTING statements made by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna about their son

Aarav Bhatia: 6 INTERESTING statements made by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna about their son

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia is one of the most charming and well known star kids of B Town. Check out Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's interesting statements and revelations about Aarav.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: March 3, 2020 06:19 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's interesting statements about Aarav

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's interesting statements about Aarav

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. He is extremely charming. Aarav is also trained in martial arts. He has a brown belt and has also won the gold medal in Judo National Championship. Contrary to other star kids, Aarav and his younger sibling Nitara have been kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle intended to give them a normal upbringing. Akshay Kumar once revealed in an interview that Aarav is interested in further studies and intends to continue in London. However, as we await an affirmative response on his debut, check out some of the most interesting statements and revelations by Akshay and Twinkle about Aarav.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Interest in science

    Interest in science

    Akshay Kumar revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that Aarav is like his science teacher. The Mission Mangal actor said, "We don't discuss, he tells me things. It's a different learning experience. My son is like my science teacher".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The media attention

    The media attention

    Speaking of the paparazzi culture and media attention received by star kids in today's time, it is extremely important to protect one's privacy. However, the star couple Akshay and Twinkle have always managed to do so. Speaking about it, Twinkle Khanna mentioned in an interview, "See, I am a mother at the end of the day, so it's my duty to protect my kids. I don't like putting pictures of either Nitara or Aarav because they might be kids but they also need their privacy."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Akshay Kumar on being Aarav's go-to person

    Akshay Kumar on being Aarav's go-to person

    Aarav Bhatia's dad Akshay is his go-to person and the one he always has on his speed dial.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    On the trolls

    On the trolls

    Unfortunately for all the star kids, being trolled is a part of their life. Speaking up about the online trolling faced by Aarav and Nitara, Akshay Kumar said in an interview, "Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It’s sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media, is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The quirky side to Aarav

    The quirky side to Aarav

    Twinkle Khanna revealed on Instagram that Aarav Bhatia has saved her contact as 'Police' on his phone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Bollywood debut

    Bollywood debut

    On being asked about his son's silver screen debut, Akshay Kumar revealed in an interview with a leading daily, “he is interested only in his studies”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Hina Khan\'s stunning beach photos will make you crave for a vacay
Hina Khan's stunning beach photos will make you crave for a vacay
Malaika Arora raises the temperature as she steps out in a fitted white bodycon dress; See PHOTOS
Malaika Arora raises the temperature as she steps out in a fitted white bodycon dress; See PHOTOS
6 Photos of Kim Kardashian West and North West prove they are the BEST mother and daughter duo
6 Photos of Kim Kardashian West and North West prove they are the BEST mother and daughter duo
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs as she gets spotted post Pilates session
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs as she gets spotted post Pilates session
Parineeti Chopra: Inside Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress\' incredible collection of luxury bags
Parineeti Chopra: Inside Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress' incredible collection of luxury bags
Anushka Shetty: Check out these movies REJECTED by the South actress
Anushka Shetty: Check out these movies REJECTED by the South actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement