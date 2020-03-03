Aarav Bhatia: 6 INTERESTING statements made by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna about their son

1 / 7

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's interesting statements about Aarav

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. He is extremely charming. Aarav is also trained in martial arts. He has a brown belt and has also won the gold medal in Judo National Championship. Contrary to other star kids, Aarav and his younger sibling Nitara have been kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle intended to give them a normal upbringing. Akshay Kumar once revealed in an interview that Aarav is interested in further studies and intends to continue in London. However, as we await an affirmative response on his debut, check out some of the most interesting statements and revelations by Akshay and Twinkle about Aarav.

Photo Credit : Instagram