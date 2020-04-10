PHOTOS: Aarav Bhatia's 6 stylish looks will make you take notes for your wardrobe

1 / 7

Aarav Bhatia's stylish looks

The popular star kids of B-Town often hit headlines with their amazing fashion choices, appearances with their celebrity parents or their social media posts. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is no different. The couple's elder son has been the talk of the town ever since his most charming photos starting surfacing on the internet making the netizens swoon over his jaw-dropping good looks. Although Aarav is not officially on social media, his parents keep sharing glimpses of their star child who is a favourite among the youth. Born in 2002, Aarav is trained in several martial arts. He has a brown belt and has also won the gold medal in Judo National Championship. Unlike other star kids, Aarav and his younger sister Nitara were mostly kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle wanted to provide them with a normal upbringing. When asked about his Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar quoted in an interview, “He is interested only in his studies”. Today we have for you the star kid's most stylish looks which you need to take cues from to put your best and most stylish foot forward!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani