PHOTOS: Aarav Bhatia's 6 stylish looks will make you take notes for your wardrobe

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest and most stylish actors in B-town and his son Aarav has followed his footsteps! Here are the star kid's most stylish avatars which will help you with your wardrobe.
8471 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2020 04:34 pm
  • 1 / 7
    The popular star kids of B-Town often hit headlines with their amazing fashion choices, appearances with their celebrity parents or their social media posts. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is no different. The couple's elder son has been the talk of the town ever since his most charming photos starting surfacing on the internet making the netizens swoon over his jaw-dropping good looks. Although Aarav is not officially on social media, his parents keep sharing glimpses of their star child who is a favourite among the youth. Born in 2002, Aarav is trained in several martial arts. He has a brown belt and has also won the gold medal in Judo National Championship. Unlike other star kids, Aarav and his younger sister Nitara were mostly kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle wanted to provide them with a normal upbringing. When asked about his Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar quoted in an interview, “He is interested only in his studies”. Today we have for you the star kid's most stylish looks which you need to take cues from to put your best and most stylish foot forward!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    The star kid is giving major fashion goals in this attire.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Aarav looks simply adorable in this ethnic wear as he poses for a picture with parents Akshay and Twinkle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    His vacation wardrobe is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    An all black outfit teamed up with a white jacket is the apt outfit for a party with friends.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    The star kid gives ideas for the most stylish yet comfy airport look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    This is definitely the apt outfit for a casual outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

