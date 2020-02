1 / 9

Aarav Bhatia's UNSEEN photos

The power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's elder son Aarav Bhatia has definitely got the quality genes. Born in 2002, Aarav is trained in several martial arts. He has a brown belt and has also won the gold medal in Judo National Championship. Unlike other star kids, Aarav and his younger sister Nitara were mostly kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle wanted to provide them with a normal upbringing. When asked about his Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar quoted in an interview, “He is interested only in his studies”. In addition to that he revealed that once Aarav is done with his studies in Mumbai, he intends to continue further studies in London. Although Aarav has not been as exposed to limelight as other star kids, his parents often post some charming pictures of his which surely prove that he has derived his parents' genital good looks. As we await an affirmative news on his debut, check out some of his most breath taking selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram