Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party on October 25, Tuesday to celebrate her husband Aayush Sharma's birthday, and Diwali. The budding actor rang in his 32nd birthday in the presence of his family members, and a few close friends from the film industry. The grand birthday bash was attended by some of the most prominent names in the industry including Arpita Khan Sharma's elder brothers, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, Ahaan Shetty, Palak Tiwari, and others.