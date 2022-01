1 / 6

AB6IX's Daehwi

A member of the South Korean boy group AB6IX, Daehwi is a singer-songwriter, producer, and television personality. In 2017, he participated in Mnet’s reality competition show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he finished in third place, earning him a spot in the project group, Wanna One. After promoting with Wanna One until the group’s disbandment in January 2019, Daehwi joined Brand New Music’s boy group AB6IX, which debuted in May 2019. Daehwi is well known for his composing and producing skills, as he had even performed his own composed song ‘Hollywood’ during his first evaluation round in ‘Produce 101 Season 2’. In 2017, Daehwi released his first song ‘Good Day’ under Brand New Music, which was included in the project unit MXM’s first digital single. Daehwi even produced a song for the third season of the ‘Produce 101’ series, ‘Produce 48’, in 2018. To celebrate Daehwi turning 21 today, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the talented idol.

Photo Credit : News1