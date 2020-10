1 / 7

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla's FACTS

The 13th season of Bigg Boss was a huge hit and now, Bigg Boss' new season is all set to be back and entertain the audience. There's no doubt that Bigg Boss 14 will be as entertaining as the previous seasons. Hosted by Salman Khan, this time, Naina Singh, Rajul Vaidya, Jaan Sonu, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sneha Ullal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurrpal and Shardul Pandit will be entering the Bigg Boss house. Fans of the reality show are beyond excited for the new season. Talking about Abhinav Shukla, in particular, he enjoys great popularity. Fans are excited as he will be entering the house with his star wife, Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav is one successful TV actor who was brought up and born in Ludhiana, Punjab. The handsome actor often creates buzz because of his upcoming projects and social media posts. Apart from doing TV shows, he has also been a part of films. Abhinav is also known for his adventurous activities. As fans of the actor look forward to watching him inside the Bigg Boss house, here's all you need to know about his journey, personal life and controversies.

Photo Credit : abhinav shukla's instagram